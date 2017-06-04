Plans for winery to reopen after devastating explosion and fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COPLEY TWP.--The owner of a Summit County winery tells Fox 8 that last week's explosion and fire will not break his business, in fact, there are big plans for The Winery at Wolf Creek.

Owner Andy Troutman, says there are plans to open for business on Monday evening, for a few hours.

"Bring in all of the staff, have a group hug and kind of regroup," he said.

Thankfully the main building at the winery was spared, along with warehouses.

But Troutman will tell you that the last week has been emotional and stressful.

He is also grateful for his life and family.

You see, he says a cup of coffee saved his life last Tuesday morning. Around 7:00am that day, as part of his routine rounds at The Winery at Wolf Creek, he turned on equipment for the distilling process.

Then, he says, he went to get that coffee.

When Troutman was walking back to the distillery, the explosion and fire changed everything.

"This whole week has been very stressful, very emotional," Troutman said.

"It has been a real emotional roller coaster ride and we've experienced a lot of

things in one week that I wouldn't ever wish on anyone."

The big fire damaged the distillery, also the event center, some storage and office space, not to mention barrels of brandy, destroyed.

Troutman explained it has been some tough days for his family, but he is so grateful for the love he has received.

He also knows The Winery at Wolf Creek will rebuild.

"It makes me feel like I have that kind of support and I'm so appreciative, I'm so appreciative for everything that everyone has done this week."

The support has made it possible for the winery to reopen for a few hours, Monday evening.

"I'm glad we're getting things back together and figuring out what the next step is," Troutman said.

"'There are just so many people I want to thank."