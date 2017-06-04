More than 1,500 injured in panic after soccer game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN — More than 1,500 people were injured when panic swept through a crowd of Juventus fans watching the Champions League final in a piazza in the northern Italian city of Turin, authorities said Sunday.

The Turin prefect said in a statement that the crowd "was taken by panic and by the psychosis of a terror attack," fearing that a loud noise was caused by attackers. The source of the loud noise that triggered the stampede remained unclear, officials said.

The noise triggered panic among thousands of fans gathered in Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. Fans were trampled as they tried to flee.

Marco Gulini said he was pushed to the ground by the surging crowd.

"Fortunately, I managed to escape," he said. "I was so scared, very terrified, as if escaping a narrow death.