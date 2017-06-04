× Indians pound Royals 8-0 to avoid 3-game series sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Roberto Perez and Daniel Robertson helped the Indians batter Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund before a long rain delay washed out both starters, and Cleveland went on to beat Kansas City 8-0 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Perez and Robertson ripped two-run doubles off Skoglund (1-1) in the second inning before rain moved in during the bottom half. Lightning went off in the distance, and the tarp was pulled onto the field for 1 hour, 50 minutes.

When the game resumed, the Indians quickly tacked on runs to put it away.

Dan Otero (1-0) replaced Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer after the delay and allowed one hit over 2 1/3 innings to earn his first win since Sept. 22, when he also got the decision in relief against Kansas City.

Jason Kipnis homered and drove in two for the Indians. Robertson finished with three RBIs.

