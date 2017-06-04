Forecast: Strong storms possible today; temperatures in the low-80s

Temperatures today will soar into the to lower-80s again. We’ll have breaks of sunshine throughout the day.

Skies did clear for about a three and a half hour window last night to capture this photo of the moon and Jupiter. Thanks to Jay Reynolds of CSU for sharing it with us.

We’ll be tracking showers and storms ahead of a cold front. First round of scattered showers in the morning will diminish, then storms will flare up in the afternoon heat of the day ahead of a cold front.

This second round includes storms that crop up between about 3 PM to 8 PM. Some storms could reach strong to severe limits. Our area is in the slight risk category. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the threats. Stay tuned.

Our weather will start to become unsettled and cool once again at the start of workweek.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: Just like last week’s pattern, stay tuned daily for precise timing of rain chances.

We are three days deep into the month of June. Looking back to May, we were near normal temperature-wise, but quite wet (2-3″ above normal rainfall). For anyone interested in seeing the month of May compressed into a three-minute time-lapse, here it is:

