Forecast: cooler, unsettled to start the week

CLEVELAND - The severe threat and widespread storm event in our southern communities is over. Tonight I can’t rule out a few hit and miss showers and storms as the cold front slowly moves through. Otherwise, mostly cloudy muggy with temps in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tomorrow we’ll have a wide range in temperatures. Along the north coast highs will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Our southern counties will warm into the mid 70’s to near 80! There is the threat for a few showers and storms through 2 PM then we’ll gradually clear.

Cooler and a little unsettled to start the week, then a big warm-up as we head towards the weekend. Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: