Cleveland police: Female with machete injures 2, arrested after standoff

CLEVELAND — A female armed with a machete was arrested after she injured two people and barricaded herself inside a home for a few hours Sunday morning, Cleveland police confirmed to Fox 8 News.

It happened at around 6 a.m. in the 500 block of East 107th Street.

Police said when the Cleveland Police SWAT Unit responded, the female was taken into custody without incident.

Further details, including how the two people were hurt, were not immediately released.

