Analyst group: IS claims London attack

LONDON – The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State’s news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State’s Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

Islamic State has often made such claims not just when it has sent attackers, but when extremists carrying out deadly plots were inspired by the group’s ideology.

It’s the third attack this year that Islamic State has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March.

The three attackers in Saturday’s attack have not been identified.

Meanwhile, a Canadian woman who was among the seven people killed in the London van and knife attacks has been identified by her family as Christine Archibald.

The Archibald family said in a statement released by the Canadian government on Sunday she worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé.

Her family in Castlegar, British Columbia says Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.”

They did not immediately release her age.

They asked those who want to honor her to volunteer their time or donate to a homeless shelter and to tell them “Chrissy sent you.

France’s foreign minister has announced that a French citizen was among those killed in the London attacks and that another remains missing.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday that seven other French nationals are hospitalized, four of them in serious condition.

French officials had earlier said that four French were injured in the Saturday attacks on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants and pubs. Le Drian revised the count upward hours later.

The minister tweeted that he was traveling to London on Monday.