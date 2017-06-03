Weather: cold front could bring strong storms Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Summer-like Saturday! Plenty of sunshine and high of 82 in Cleveland! Clouds increase tonight and we stay mild, in the low 60’s. There is a slight chance of a shower late tonight out east.

Temperatures tomorrow will soar into the to lower-80’s again. We’ll have breaks of sunshine throughout the day. Unfortunately we’ll be tracking showers and storms ahead of a cold front. First round of scattered showers in the morning. Second round, includes storms 3 PM to 8 PM. Some storms could reach strong to severe limits. Our area is in the slight risk category. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the threats. Stay tuned. Our weather will start to become unsettled and cool once again at the start of workweek.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: Just like last week’s pattern, stay tuned daily for precise timing of rain chances.

We are three days deep into the month of June. Looking back to May, we were near normal temperature-wise, but quite wet (2-3″ above normal rainfall). For anyone interested in seeing the month of May compressed into a three-minute time-lapse, here it is:

