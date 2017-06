× Way to go, Pioneers! Elyria girls softball team wins Division I state title

AKRON, Ohio — The Elyria Pioneers are champions!

The girls softball team clinched the Division I state title Saturday morning at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

They beat the Lebanon Warriors 4-3. It’s the third state football title for the Pioneers.

Congrats, ladies!

Our Lady Pioneers battled to WIN the State title! Congrats, Coach Fenik, coaches and team! @ElyriaHigh @ElyriaAthletics — Elyria City Schools (@ElyriaSchools) June 3, 2017