COLUMBUS, Ohio – Congratulations are in order for the Tallmadge boys baseball team, who won the Division II state championships in Columbus Saturday.

Tallmadge defeated Chaminade Julienne by a score of 4-0 to take their second state baseball title.

Here is the winning out:

And here is the championship picture, complete with trophy!

Way to go!