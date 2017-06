Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this week's Home Builders Spotlight segment, it is all about the essentials.

Paul Schumacher, from Schumacher Homes, says once you've determined the basics for your home, it's time to start choosing options that show off your own personality.

Watch the video above for Paul's top 10 'must haves' for your custom home.

