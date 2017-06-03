Rocky River police: Suspect fled from officers, crashed car into Westlake home

ROCKY RIVER — A police pursuit ended with the suspect’s car crashing into the front steps of a Westlake home Saturday morning.

Rocky River police say officers attempted to pull over a speeding car on I-90 at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, but the driver did not stop.

Officers pursued the vehicle onto Detroit Road in Avon, before continuing into Westlake, where the suspect lost control of his car, hit a tree, then crashed into the front steps of a home in the 3100 block of Bradley Road.

The suspect is in police custody. Police say he will likely be charged for failure to comply with a police order and fleeing and eluding police.