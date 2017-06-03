Londoners help those caught up in the attacks

LONDON (AP) — As in Manchester two weeks ago, Londoners were quick to offer assistance to those caught up in the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Phaldip Singh, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and youth activist, tweeted that Sikh Gurdwaras were open to provide food and shelter for those affected by the attacks. Gurdwaras are places of worship that traditionally serve simple meals to anyone, regardless of their religion.

The Royal Oak pub in Southwark opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels inside the area cordoned off by police. At least one minicab company tweeted an offer of free rides for people stranded in the area.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the incidents at London Bridge and on Borough Market, describing them as “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners.”

The mayor issued a statement early Sunday in which he urged the public to remain calm as the situation is still unfolding.

He says that his thoughts are with everyone affected.

“This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night,” Khan said. “I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts.”

The Sun newspaper reported that two explosions were heard outside the paper’s offices near London Bridge. The blasts, which occurred at 1:23 a.m. and 1:25 a.m., are believed to have been controlled explosions carried out by police, the newspaper said.

A third explosion was heard a few minutes later near The Shard, an iconic skyscraper close to London Bridge, the Sun reported. Several fire engines were parked outside the building at the time of the blast.

