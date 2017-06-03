× Funeral services for Beachwood Fire Captain Michael Palumbo held today

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Loved ones, colleagues and friends have gathered to honor the life of Beachwood Fire Captain Michael Palumbo, who passed away last week after a battle with occupational brain cancer.

Funeral services are being held at Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby. Captain Palumbo will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon following the services.

Palumbo, who was the inspiration behind Ohio’s Michael Louis Palumbo, Jr. Act, spent the majority of his career with the Beachwood Fire Department. He had previously been a member of the honor guard, was a SWAT medic, and part of the HAZMAT team.

The Michael Louis Palumbo, Jr. Act became law in January. The law allows firefighters who qualify that are “disabled” by cancer the opportunity to file a claim with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, essentially classifying cancer as an occupational disease for firefighters.

Captain Palumbo, 49, leaves behind his wife of 23 years and five children between the ages of 8 and 21.

