Forecast: quiet evening, tracking cold front tomorrow

CLEVELAND - A beautiful Saturday afternoon! Plenty of sunshine and high reaching the low 80’s. This evening will be quiet and warm with temperatures in the 70’s. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm late tonight.

Temperatures tomorrow will soar into the to lower-80’s again. The catch, we’ll be tracking showers and storms ahead of a cold front. Some storms could reach strong to severe limits. Our area is in the slight risk category. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the threats. Stay tuned. Our weather will start to become unsettled and cool once again at the start of workweek.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: Just like last week’s pattern, stay tuned daily for precise timing of rain chances.

We are three days deep into the month of June. Looking back to May, we were near normal temperature-wise, but quite wet (2-3″ above normal rainfall). For anyone interested in seeing the month of May compressed into a three-minute time-lapse, here it is:

