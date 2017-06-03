Forecast: Pleasantly mild with some sun, rain for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are two days deep into the month of June. Looking back to May, we were near normal temperature-wise, but quite wet (2-3″ above normal rainfall). For anyone interested in seeing the month of May compressed into a three-minute timelapse, here it is:

A quiet night is in store for us with seasonable overnight lows. Temperatures will soar into the upper-70s to lower-80s along with sunshine tomorrow. Pick day? Today for certain.

By Sunday, an approaching cold front will mean increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms.

Taking a glance at next week, our weather will start to become unsettled and cool once again.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: Just like last week’s pattern, stay tuned daily for precise timing of rain chances. The best chance for widespread rain/storms will be Saturday night and especially Sunday.

