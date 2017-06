CLEVELAND – The Cleveland police department is asking that area residents be on the lookout for a missing 76-year-old man who went missing Saturday evening.

Tommy Lindsey is 6’1″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center at around 6 p.m. He was wearing a blue and red baseball cap and blue jacket.

Mr. Lindsey has dementia.

Anyone seeing him is asked to either cal 9-1-1 or police at 216-621-1234 as soon as they can.