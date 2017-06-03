5 cyclists hurt in Cleveland hit-and-run; driver arrested

CLEVELAND — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that sent five people to the hospital early Saturday morning. Cleveland police say three of the victims are in critical condition.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday near St. Clair Avenue and East 108th Street.

According to police, five people were riding their bikes in the westbound curb lane of St. Clair, when a 27-year-old man, driving a Chevrolet Impala, struck them, knocking them from their bikes onto the street.

An unknown female, who was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt behind the Impala, struck one of the victims who had been hit by the Impala and was lying in the roadway. The female driver then fled the scene, police say.

All five victims were taken to University Hospitals. Three of them are listed in critical condition. Officials say the victims include a 42-year-old man, 45-year-old man, two 24-year-old women, and a 17-year-old girl.

The man driving the Chevrolet Impala has been arrested on charges of aggravated vehicular assault. Police have not yet found the female driver.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police, immediately.

