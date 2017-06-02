Woman charged after allegedly throwing toddler strapped to stroller down subway stairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY – An "angry" Bronx mother was charged after allegedly throwing her 2-year-old son down subway stairs while he was still strapped to a stroller, police said Friday.

Jessica Mixon, 26, was arrested Thursday for allegedly pushing her toddler down a staircase at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station around 3:15 p.m., leaving him with cuts to his face. The boy was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

Mixon was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later charged Friday with reckless assault on a child and reckless abandonment, police said.

One witness saw the disturbing incident unravel, saying the woman appeared to be angry before the child was pushed.

"I saw this woman walk down the block, talking and cursing to herself," he told PIX11. "She was like angry and then she got to the stairs right here, she just pushed the baby down the stairs and stood up against the wall said she didn't want the baby anymore."

Administration for Children's Services was notified of the incident. It was unclear if the child was given custody to another family member.