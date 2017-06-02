Willoughby officer frees baby deer stuck in fence at airport

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A fawn is back where it belongs this evening thanks to a local police officer who saved the day.

The Willoughby Police Department reported on its Facebook page that Officer Sciarrino had been flagged down by a “concerned citizen” for a baby deer that was stuck in a fence at Lost Nation Airport Friday afternoon.

Without hesitation, Officer Sciarrino freed the fawn, then released it back into the woods.

Great job, officer!

