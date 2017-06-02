Who’s ready for summer? Edgewater beach house now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Edgewater Park's new beach house opened Friday after years of planning.

"People are going to rediscover our lakefront to me that's the really remarkable thing, they're going to be really impressed with what we are able to do," Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman told Fox 8 News.

The two-story, $30-million pavilion boasts impressive views of Cleveland's skyline and Lake Erie. It features a double-sided fireplace and a bar and concession menu with a kick. There's also a special ice cream flavor from Honey Hut, along with made-to-order menu items with an emphasis on locally produced food.

