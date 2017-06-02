Weather Outlook: Sunny and mild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll have spectacular sunshine today and near normal highs in the middle 70s.

There is a slight chance of a shower late in the day mainly for our eastern suburbs. As we approach the weekend and beyond, our weather will start to become unsettled and cool.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: Just like last week’s pattern, stay tuned daily for precise timing of rain chances. The best chance for widespread rain/storms will be Saturday night and especially Sunday.

May is in the books. We went from the warmest April on record to a middle-of-the-road May temperature wise with above normal rainfall.

Why the cold? The answer lies across the northern Pacific Ocean. The jet stream is very strong and west to east. This locks in a persistent trough/low pressure across the Great Lakes (see right graphic below) with cooler than normal temperatures. That configuration shuts down any heat across the eastern US. In other words, no Bermuda High, no heat….at least right now.

So when does the heat return?

This animation shows high and low pressure. Follow the areas of red (high pressure). Notice the date at the top. The western high pressure and warmth slowly slides east around June 12th! That should translate into some 80s by mid-month.

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!