‘We were victims of ourselves’: LeBron admits mistakes, says it’s time to ‘get better’ for Game 2

OAKLAND — LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will have until Sunday night to try to figure out how to stop the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant drove through the paint repeatedly with dazzling dunks and wound up with 38 points. Stephen Curry knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in a 113-91 Game 1 victory.

James led the Cavs with 28 points.

It was the third straight time the Cavaliers have lost Game 1 to the Warriors.

James admitted he made some mistakes, especially with turnovers, but that the Warriors “played a hell of a game.”

“We were victims of ourselves, for one,” he said. “Like I said, we had 20 turnovers, and there’s no way you’re going to win a ball game having 20 turnovers against this team and on the road. But at the end of the day, we gave up a lot in transition. They had 27 points on fast breaks.”

He said Durant’s performance is what stood out most Thursday night.

“We got to figure out how to combat that, which is going to be a tough challenge for us,” he said.

LeBron added that it’s great to get the first game “underneath us.”

“We made a lot of mistakes; they capitalized,” he said. “And we get an opportunity to get a couple days to see what they did and we what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game 2.”

Now, he said, it’s time to get focused.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” he said. “There’s nothing really needs to be said. We know we’re capable of playing a lot better. We didn’t play as well as we know we’re capable of, so we look forward to the next one.”

Kyrie Irving said there is no time to be disappointed.

“I think that just thinking about the next game, things that we can correct going forward,” he said. “Just play as hard as you can and follow the game plan.”

Coach Tyronn Lue said the Warriors “are the best I’ve ever seen,” referring to their post-season record.

“I mean, no other team has done this, right? So 13-0, and they constantly break records every year, last year being 73-9, this year starting the Playoffs 13-0. So they’re playing good basketball. But we can play better.”

