Two arrested after man found slumped over in vehicle with child inside

ASHLAND, Ohio — Two people were arrested and later charged after Ashland police responded to a report of a man slumped over in a vehicle which was parked in a store parking lot. It was also reported a child was in the vehicle.

The incident happened Thursday at around 4:40 p.m. in the Dollar General parking lot on East Main St.

According to a press release from Ashland police, an investigation led to the recovery of drug abuse instruments, paraphernalia, and suspected opiates.

Two suspects– a man and woman– were arrested at the scene. Both claimed to be homeless. On Friday, each of the suspects was charged with one count of endangering children.

The male suspect also had an active warrant for his arrest out of Wayne County.

A five-year-old child with special needs who was in the car was turned over to Ashland County Department of Job and Family Services. Two other children related to the case were removed from another location.

Police said the case is being forwarded to the Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office.