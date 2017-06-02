Tickets for Cavs vs. Warriors Game 2 Watch Party sold out

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tickets for Sunday’s Cavs vs. Warriors NBA Finals Game 2 Watch Party are sold out.

The Cavs take on the Warriors in Game 2 at 8 p.m. Sunday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Cleveland lost the opening game of the NBA Finals 113-91.

There are over 50 Wine and Gold Nation official playoff watch parties at area bars and restaurants.

During the 2015 and 2016 Cavs Playoff runs combined, the Road Game Watch Parties generated more than $1 million dollars from admissions that were donated to several local charitable and nonprofit organizations.

