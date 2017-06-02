× State agents complete deadly shooting investigation involving Hudson police

HUDSON- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned state agents have finished their investigation into a deadly shooting in December by Hudson police.

The investigation is being overseen by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. It will now be reviewed by a special prosecutor. Then it will be presented to a grand jury to decide if the shooting was justified.

A Hudson officer shot and killed Saif Al Ameri, a student at Case Western Reserve University, who was visiting here from the United Arab Emirates.

Police say the shooting happened after Al Ameri ran from an accident scene on the turnpike, and the officer confronted him in some woods. Investigators have said he was not armed.

