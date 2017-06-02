Showdown between Rihanna and Kevin Durant steal the show during game 1 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND, California– Forget about the action on the court during Thursday night’s opening game of the NBA Finals, did you catch what Rihanna was up to?

People on the internet sure did. Everything the singer did while she watched the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors was given play-by-play coverage.

This NBA announcer’s reaction to seeing Rihanna in person is pricelesshttps://t.co/YsL4vYuWI6 pic.twitter.com/IF2IMUtF3Y — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 2, 2017

The presence of the Grammy Award-winning performer even caught the attention of ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy, who after a LeBron James dunk during the first quarter said, “I don’t know about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me. Are you kidding me?”

Because let’s be honest, a James dunk isn’t rare but seeing Rihanna put in “Work” as a basketball fan kind of is.

And boy did she.

The singer appeared to be super into the competition, even taking a moment to dab (a popular dance move).

Some people thought her enthusiasm caused Apple senior vice president (and major Warrior’s fan) Eddy Cue to lash out during the game.

A video made the rounds on Twitter Friday that purportedly showed Cue saying, “Tell that b***h to sit down” as he motioned to Rihanna before she took her seat.

As a result, some people complained and said they planned to cancel their Apple Music subscriptions in protest.

In a tweet, Cue wrote “Nothing but love for Rihanna (and KD, too!) As usual I was excited about our lead and actually talking to Marissa, 8 seats to my right.”

Reporter: “…you looked towards the crowd towards Rihanna. Was that on purpose?” KD: “I dont even remember that.”#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P4AIN2zyun — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 2, 2017

Rihanna is a well known follower of James and the Cavaliers and because of that, some believed she and Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant were engaged in some tension during the game.

A few people accused her of heckling Durant — and suggested he eyeballed her for it.

For his part, Durant refused to comment on the alleged exchange during a post-game press conference.

“I’m cool,” he said. “Have fun with that.”

The Cavs take on the Warriors for game 2 of the NBA finals Sunday. Tipoff is at 9 p.m.

