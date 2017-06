Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police are on scene of a stand-off with a stabbing suspect on the city's west side.

According to Cleveland police, the SWAT team has been called to a home in the 3300 block of West 123rd Street.

The stabbing suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside the home with two other people.

One victim was taken to the hospital.

No further details have been released.

