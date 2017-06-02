Maple Heights police searching for boy with developmental disabilities

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Maple Heights Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old boy with developmental disabilities.

Officials say Deonte Bonaparte went missing at around 2 p.m. from his home in Maple Heights.

Deonte is 5’7″ and weighs about 120 lbs. He has short, light-brown hair, brown eyes, and a faint mustache. He also has a scar across the top of his head.

Police say Deonte takes medication for his disabilities.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe, and black and white shoes.

If you see Deonte, please call Maple Heights police immediately.