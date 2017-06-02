Man wanted for domestic violence broadcasts arrest on Facebook LIVE

BATH TOWNSHIP-A man wanted by authorities for domestic violence is in police custody after broadcasting his arrest on Facebook LIVE.

Bath Township police tell FOX 8 News, 26-year-old Andre Warren, of Green, has been wanted by authorities since October for an incident that occurred at the Homewood Suites.

According to a police report, Warren is accused of assaulting his daughter’s mother during a fight. The victim told police the suspect showed up at the pool area and when she asked him to leave he became violent. By the time police arrived at the scene on October 22, Warren was gone.

On Tuesday, Bath Township police and the USMS Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, tracked him down at a residence in Bath Township.

When officers arrived, Warren started broadcasting the ordeal on his Facebook page.

He was apprehended without incident and taken to the Summit County Jail. Andre Warren faces several charges.