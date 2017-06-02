‘Leadership’: Video shows LeBron as first to leave court, last to enter locker room

OAKLAND, Ca. — Leadership.

That’s the one word used to caption a video of LeBron James as he walked to the locker room with his teammates after Thursday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Cleveland trailed the Golden State Warriors by as much as 10 in the second quarter, struggling to sink shots. The Cavs also had way more turnovers than the Warriors, leading to some transition hoops for Golden State. With 6 minutes left in the game, the Cavaliers were down by 20. The Cavs dropped the game to the Warriors, 113-91.

After the game, James waited for each player and shook their hand or gave them a high-five as they passed.

The Cleveland Cavaliers posted the video on their Facebook page after the game, and it’s since gotten over 73,000 likes and 15,000 shares. It was originally posted by ESPN on their Instagram page.

Game 2 is Sunday at 8 p.m.

