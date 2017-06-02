Kathy Griffin and lawyer to discuss Trump photo fallout

LOS ANGELES — Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will discuss the photo and video she and celebrity photographer Tyler Shields posted on Tuesday. The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

In a tweet, Bloom said she and Griffin will “explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”

Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details. pic.twitter.com/1FejPNGzoV — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017

Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for posting the images.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The 56-year-old comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday’s images.

