It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can get free doughnuts…

It’s National Doughnut Day!

It’s believed that doughnuts have been around since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough.

There are several spots around Northeast Ohio that are offering freebies and discounts to celebrate today:

— Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase.

— Duck Donuts: Get a free made to order doughnut with any purchase.

— Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut while supplies last.

— Tim Horton’s: Get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of hot or iced coffee.

— Tom+Chee: Get an original grilled cheese doughnut for $2 or a fancy doughnut for $4.

**Warning: The deals are offered only at participating stores. Check your local store first**