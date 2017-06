Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Post Road is a high energy 6 piece country band based out of Northeast Ohio. The band keeps crowds on the dance floor with a huge selection of country hit songs and a growing repertoire of original music. In fact, the band recently was recognized for its' original music, winning Best Album in the Cleveland Scene Magazine Readers Poll.

Click here to learn more about the band Post Road.

