× Cavs coach Tyronn Lue: “We just have to focus on things that we can do better”

OAKLAND-Tyronn Lue is not making any line-up changes for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday when the Cavaliers meet the Warriors. Cleveland is trailing 1-0 in the series after a 113-91 loss on Thursday night.

It was an ugly game for Cleveland who kept it close in the first half only to be outscored 53-39 in the second half. The Cavs turned the ball over 20 times which the Warriors converted into 21 points.

“We just have to focus on things that we can do better,” said Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue. “I know we’ll play better come Sunday.”

Kevin Durant, who joined the Warriors during the off-season finished with 38 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. The only other player to reach those totals in a Game 1 of The Finals is Kobe Bryant, who had 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers’ 100-75 win over the Magic to open the 2009 championship series.

“We have to take away the easy baskets, I thought we did a poor job limiting their easy baskets,” Lue said. “I thought we did a poor job of taking care of the basketball and they were able to get out in transition and score easy baskets. We have to do a better job of playing with more pace, attacking more and they do a good job of switching out on pin downs.”

Tristan Thompson who was a rebound machine last year in the NBA Finals went missing during game 1. He had 0 points and 4 rebounds.

“They are doing a good job of making sure they get two guys on him to keep him off the glass,” said Lue when asked about Tristan Thompson’s performance in game 1.

“Now that certain guys have gotten a taste of it, even guys that have been here before and had the experience of you know, gone out there and gotten a feel of what things are going to be like in this series. I think you’ll see a lot better showing in game 2,” said Cavs forward Kevin Love.

The Cavs feel confident heading into Game 2 on Sunday knowing that a lot of the problems they encountered in game 1 can be fixed.

“There’s a number of things we felt showed on the tape that were very telling and we feel like we can get better at,” Love said. “They defended their home court. We naturally felt like we could have played better, taken the game to them a little bit more and also play with a better pace.”

Game 2 is Sunday night in Oakland.

NBA Finals Nuggets:

–The Game 1 winner of The Finals is 49-21 in the series (.700). The Game 1 loser, however, has won four of the last six Finals series entering 2017.

–LeBron James needs to make 12 free throws to pass Michael Jordan and become the all-time leader in the playoffs. Jordan hit 1,463 free throws in his postseason career. James has converted 1,452.

