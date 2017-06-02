Adorable Alert! Video shows Brook Park firefighters come to aid of frantic mom, baby ducklings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Firefighters in Brook Park came to the aid of a frantic mother and her children this week.

Brook Park firefighters were called to help when 10 baby ducklings fell into a sewer in the parking lot of Malley's Chocolates. The mother wouldn't leave the area without her ducklings.

Crews popped off the cover, and using their shields and a net, pulled the little ducklings to safety.

Their mother was more than happy to take them on their way.

Watch in the video below.