9-year-old calls 911 after baby overdoses on opiate; police still looking for mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Three children are in the custody of Summit County Childrens Services after one of them overdosed on an opiate Thursday.

A 1-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after the ordeal. The condition of the child is unknown, but the child is safe, according to authorities.

Police responded after two 911 calls made from a home on Gale Street at about 6:30 p.m. The first was made by the children's mother, who hung up before providing an address.

Then, the baby's 9-year-old brother called and was able to tell police where they lived. He stayed on the phone with the dispatcher and even tried to get his mother a few times to ask her about CPR.

When paramedics arrived, they were able to revive the baby with Narcan.

Police are still trying to locate the children's mother.

The 9-year-old, a 5-year-old who was also at the home at the time and the 1-year-old are now in the custody of Summit County Children's Services.

The baby is still in the hospital, while the other two children are with family members. They are all considered safe.

Continuing coverage here.