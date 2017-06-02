2 indicted in theft of Army Humvee from Stow Armory

STOW, Ohio — Two men have been indicted for stealing an Army Humvee from Stow Armory.

Austin Bollinger, 22, of Brookfield, and Daniel Thompson, 22, of Girard, face one count each of theft of government property and receiving stolen government property.

The Humvee was discovered missing from a motor pool earlier this month. The thieves cut through the fence to get into the secured area and were able to bypass all the security locks on the vehicle in order to steal it.

According to the indictment, Bollinger and Thompson concealed the vehicle from March 19 to 24 with the intent to convert the vehicle for Bollinger’s own use.

Publicizing the incident prompted tips and credible leads to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Continuing coverage here.