Widow of Layfayette Township trustee hires lawyer to help get answers

MEDINA, Ohio – The Fox 8 I-Team made a startling find in the mysterious death of a local lawmaker.

Investigators say more than three months after the former Lafayette Township trustee’s body was found, they still don’t know how he died.

About 100 days ago, the body of Bryon Macron was found in Chippewa Lake.

The I-Team went to the county prosecutor’s office, the sheriff’s office, and the county coroner’s office Thursday, hoping to find out the results of the autopsy, or at the very least, find out why the results are not done.

The prosecutor refused to go on camera, saying he doesn’t have a case file on the matter and is still waiting to get information from the coroner.

The coroner was not in her office, and did not return several phone calls.

A sheriff official would not go on camera. He said they have no new information on the case. He says they are still waiting for toxicology reports.

Toxicology reports are normally returned in six to eight weeks. Officials say they do not know why they don’t have the results back yet.

Waiting for answers in the case is very troubling for Macron’s widow, Victoria. She has now hired an attorney to help her find out what happened to her husband.

“It’s been very frustrating for her, the investigation seems to be lagging and that's very frustrating for her,” said Atty. Richard Lillie, who represents the family.

Macron was last seen alive on December 16. That same day, officers found his SUV at Chippewa Lake and say that his office had been ransacked.

A review of the preliminary autopsy report, shows he had six stab wounds to the neck, shoulder and forearms.

“None of us can figure out what the hold up is and there are just some unusual things about the case that I certainly haven't seen in my career,” Lillie said.

