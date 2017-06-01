Weather Outlook: Sunny and dry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for the best day of the week: Thursday!

We'll see brilliant sunshine today and near normal highs in the low 70s with dry dew points, as perfect as it gets on June 1st.

As we approach the weekend and beyond, our weather will start to become unsettled and cool.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: Just like last week’s pattern, stay tuned daily for precise timing of rain chances. These minor systems are hard to pinpoint too far in advance.

