Tiny, but mighty! The smallest Cavs fans in the land make their debut

CLEVELAND-The smallest Cavs fans in the land made their debut Thursday and are all decked out in Cavs gear.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Warriors tonight for game 1 of the NBA finals in Oakland, the team’s newest fans will be outfitted in special “Born to Eat. Sleep. Defend the Land” onesies.

Thanks to the donation from Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin and his wife Meredith, babies born at the labor and delivery units across the Cleveland Clinic health system have been bundled in the celebratory onesies.

