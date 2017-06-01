Surveillance video captures suspect in Bay Village car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Millard Drive in Bay Village is a quiet, peaceful street.

But that peace was shattered when car thieves hit overnight last Thursday.

"I woke up in the morning and discovered the video. I actually heard the chime on the camera in the middle of the night," said Tracy Stratford, who lives on Millard Drive.

Surveillance video outside Tracy Stratford's house shows a man who police believe is a suspect in a series of car thefts and break-ins in that neighborhood.

"You can see that the car cruises, stops, someone jumps out the car and runs to the car in the driveway. He tries the door handle, but it's locked, so he runs back to the car, and you see the it slowly cruise down the street," said Stratford.

Police say the suspects stole four cars on Debbington Drive and Lindford Drive. They also broke into three cars in a two-mile radius that same night.

"I specifically put these cameras in to catch these types of people because we've been hit before. I thought the only way we are going to catch them is if someone can identify them," said Stratford.

Stratford says someone has tried to break into her car twice in the past six months.

Bay Village police do not believe the suspects are from the neighborhood.