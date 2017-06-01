× Sheriff: Routine traffic stop leads to drug bust in Mansfield

MANSFIELD- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a routine traffic stop lead to a drug bust, authorities say.

A deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation along Leppo Road Wednesday just after 11 p.m.

Authorities said in a release, based on the driver’s behavior and prior criminal history the deputy called for another unit to assist him. It was during that time, the deputy made the decision to have his K9 partner check around the vehicle.

According to the report, during the deputy’s search he opened the passenger door and smelled a strong odor of what he suspected was marijuana. The deputy said, he also located a backpack on the backseat and found vacuumed sealed bags of suspected marijuana inside. A second bag was also reportedly located on the backseat with more opened bags of suspected marijuana.

The Richland County Sheriff’s office said there were 20 bags of marijuana in the vehicle, totaling around $820.00.

The driver was transported to Richland County Sheriff’s Department and later cited for speeding.

Charges for the suspected marijuana will be submitted to the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office.