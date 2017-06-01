Sharks at Greater Cleveland Aquarium choose Cavs to win!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The sharks have chosen!

Thursday, during a shark feeding at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, they were not only eating, but choosing which team they think will win the NBA Finals.

Poles with their food, and signs for each of the teams -- the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors -- went into the water.

So, who'd they pick? The sharks grabbed the fish from the Cavs’ pole three times!

It was supposed to be a best of seven series, but the sharks didn’t seem too hungry after three rounds because they are kept well fed.

That means the sharks didn’t end up picking the Warriors to win at all.

Go Cavs!

