Security officers at Great Northern Mall help to save man’s life

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Mall security officers are there to do more than just guard the mall. On Tuesday, they helped save a life when a man collapsed inside Great Northern Mall.

“My security officer arrived first because he was near the security office, and he got here quicker. I had the AED and first-aid kit, and when I got here, I saw him performing CPR," Mall Security Director Krystal Cusack said. “So when I go there, I cut his shirt and we had the AED, and we had to shock him, and we continued CPR until he began breathing on his own."

Cusack says as her team worked to revive the man, other folks in the mall also lent a hand.

They weren't told to, they just did.

“A couple of tenants tried. They put shirts underneath his head so that he was more comfortable in case he was seizing, and the maintenance personnel helping us with crowd control, it was a great team effort," Cusack said.

Cusack says this was the first time she's ever had to use CPR, but she and the security staff have had hundreds of hours of CPR and first-aid training.

“We are first responders in any sort of emergency. We're here before the police and the fire department, so we are trained in every scenario," Cusack said. “It's nice to see everything we have done and what we've done with my officers -- that it just came together.”

The man who collapsed was taken to the hospital by EMS.

His condition isn’t known.