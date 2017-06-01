Resorts World Manila: Explosions, gunfire reported in Philippines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILIPPINES- Gunfire and explosions have been heard at the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines, CNN Philippines reported.

A masked gunman was on the second floor of one hotel, firing at guests, hotel employees fleeing the scene told CNN Philippines.

Police, fire trucks and SWAT teams were seen in the area at about 1:30 a.m. local time Friday.

Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila.

RWM has an array of hotels, restaurants and bars. Tourists flock to the complex for its casino, shopping mall, cinema and theater.

The complex, which is described on RWM's website as "the first and largest integrated resort in the Philippines," is located across from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The Philippines has been grappling with incidents of terrorism, especially on the southern island of Mindanao. There, in the city of Marawi, government forces have been battling ISIS-linked militants for control of the city.

The battle for Marawi, a largely Muslim city, has displaced at least 70,000 residents and left 140 people dead. The terrorist siege unfolded last week as Muslims worldwide began to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law over the island of Mindanao last week after the crisis began. Duterte has suggested he might extend martial law until the end of the year or impose it nationwide, alarming critics.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest information.