Four in custody after chase ends in Westlake crash

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Police have taken at least four people into custody after a chase that started in North Ridgeville early Thursday.

According to police, the suspects were chased into Rocky River. They then turned around, heading west on Detroit Road just west of Clague Road.

The driver lost control near Unity Church. Four suspects then took off.

Three were caught relatively quickly. K9 officers helped in the search.

At just before 6 a.m., a resident on Wonneta Parkway spotted a male running through his yard. That suspect was found on Detroit Road a few minutes later.

Police aren't saying how or why the chase started.

