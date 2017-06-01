NBA Finals: Three keys to winning

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nearly a year after they ended last June, the NBA Finals begin tonight with the same high-powered squads.

But this faceoff between the Cavaliers and the Warriors will feature the addition of Kevin Durant, who left Oklahoma City for Oakland in hopes for a chance to win a championship.

The Warriors seek to avenge last year’s collapse.

LeBron James will have the opportunity to add a fourth title in his chase of Michael Jordan’s six.

Here are three keys to the game:

Composure: Draymond Green is known for his high emotions, and Kevin Love admits that he got frustrated with trash talk during the 2016 NBA finals. With the teams having multiple superstars and MVP’s, the key may be composure. Richard Jefferson alluded to the fact that the team that keeps their composure will win. Draymond Green and Stephen Curry both were visibly frustrated during the last few games of the series. Rust or Rest: Both teams have had at least a week off. However, they had lots of time off during the playoffs too, and neither team seemed affected by the “Rust or Rest” argument that always comes up when teams have several days off between games. Superstar Talent: The Golden State Warriors added Kevin Durant to their already stellar lineup this year, but lost several of the bench players that helped them get to the finals in both 2015 and 2016. The Cavaliers have essentially the same lineup as last year, but strengthened their bench by adding point guard Deron Williams and sharpshooter Kyle Korver. Will it be the starters or the bench that make the difference in this year’s finals?

