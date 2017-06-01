× NBA Finals finally arrive!

OAKLAND, Calif.— The Cavaliers-Warriors showdown everybody has been predicting since last year starts tonight when Golden State hosts defending champion Cleveland in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

It’s the first time in league history the same teams have faced off in the finals three years in a row.

The Warriors are the first team to win their first 12 games of the postseason, sweeping all three rounds so far. The Cavs have lost only one game this postseason, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final series against Boston.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here