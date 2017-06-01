NBA Finals finally arrive!

Posted 5:43 pm, June 1, 2017

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers works out during a practice for the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif.— The Cavaliers-Warriors showdown everybody has been predicting since last year starts tonight when Golden State hosts defending champion Cleveland in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

It’s the first time in league history the same teams have faced off in the finals three years in a row.

The Warriors are the first team to win their first 12 games of the postseason, sweeping all three rounds so far. The Cavs have lost only one game this postseason, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final series against Boston.

