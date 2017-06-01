× June 1, 2017

Breakfast with Valley Cafe

We’re starting the day with the most important meal of the day courtesy of B.J. Mikoda from Valley Cafe. Akron location: 1212 Weathervane Ln., Akron 44313 / Wadsworth: 101 High St., Wadsworth 44281

Bobby Lee

Comedian Bobby Lee previews his hilarious show going on tonight through Saturday at Hilarities at Pickwick & Frolic

Save Money on your Utility Bills

Save money on your utility bills with a home energy audit and rebate program from Columbia Gas. Call to schedule an appointment today: 877-644-6674 or visit their website.

Actress Isabela Moner

Actress Isabela Moner, a Cleveland native, drops by the studio to preview her new movie Transformers: The Last Knight which opens in theaters June 21st.

Sub Zero

It’s not your typical scoop of ice cream. At Sub Zero in Wadsworth they turn your favorite flavors into a science experiment. 300 Weatherstone Dr. #101, Wadsworth 44281

Empanadas

They are a favorite Latin American comfort food…empanadas! Lyz Otero from Half Moon Bakery shares her rendition of the delicious treat. Click here to purchase empanadas from Half Moon. Or stop by Forest City Shuffle Board in Ohio City to try.

Make your home a “Smart Home”

Turn your home into a Smart Home with the help of Mallory Martin and Best Buy.

Mortach Financial

It is the first Thursday of the month and you know what that means! Dave Mortach, the President of Mortach Financial is back with us and we are fired up to play some fact or fiction as he helps give you financial tips. 877-GAINS-4-U.